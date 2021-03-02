Jenni Velazquez of Friends United in Rescue (FUR) in Rowlett has a simple message for the Rowlett community: “We’re here.”
Velazquez said for six years her organization has cared for rescue animals and helped adopt them out to loving families. But with North Texas facing one challenge after another over the last several months – COVID-19 and then last month’s winter storm, Velazquez said some families can’t afford to feed their pets. That’s where FUR comes in.
Velazquez said FUR has food available for families who are unable to feed their dogs. FUR is also collecting pet food to keep the supply stocked.
“The reason we’re focusing on helping families with dogs is because if people don’t have the money to feed their dogs, the dogs end up in the shelter,” Velazquez said. “And that’s an even bigger problem. If we help people care for their pet, it lessens the number of dogs we have to rescue.”
Velazquez said she also wants people to know FUR has pets to adopt. She said the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed how the organization connects with potential fosters.
“We’re not out in the community like we should be,” Velazquez said. “That’s where the magic happens. Usually we’ll be out there in our cute shirts and happy faces, but all of these community events have been cancelled.”
Velazquez said community events are usually a great way to let residents know about what they do. She said there had been plans for a small carnival this weekend that FUR was set to attend, but it got cancelled.
She said instead FUR has had to rely on word of mouth and social media to let people know they have adoptable pets.
“We have 10 adoptable dogs, but we need help,” she said, adding that the facility is near capacity.
“Dogs used to stay with us two weeks so we could get them ready to be adopted,” she said. “But now it’s taking two months to place them because it’s taking longer to find families to adopt them. Not knowing what tomorrow will bring, some families have fear of getting a pet.”
Velazquez said FUR also needs donations. She said the pandemic has significantly impacted FUR’s operations as she estimates a 50-percent reduction in donations from a year ago.
Velazquez said the winter storm in February has also impacted operations, adding that FUR is facing $1,800 in repair costs resulting from the storm.
But Velazquez said she has seen some positive come from the challenges. She said a couple heard of FUR’s need and drove all the way from Iowa to deliver 400 pounds of dog food. Another couple of Kansas drove to Rowlett to bring 600 pounds of dog food.
“Anytime there’s a disaster, people in other communities try to help however they can,” Velazquez said.
To donate go to facebook.com/FriendsUnitedinRescue or call 214-962-4236.
