During the July 28 Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission meeting the commissioners received a presentation regarding a request by Will Gietema, Arcadia Realty Corp., to amend the Homestead at Liberty Grove Regulating Plan. The approximately 199-acre property is located northwest of the intersection of Homestead Boulevard and Liberty Grove Road.
According to the presentation by Urban Designer Carlos Monsalve, on March 5, 2013, the City Council adopted resolution 029-13 approving an economic development incentive agreement with Arcadia Realty Corp. pertaining to the Homestead at Liberty Grove development. The agreement facilitated a grant equal to the cost of impact fees for water, sewer and roadways for phases I, II and III not to exceed $2,573,000. The agreement also includes a commitment to develop phases I, II and III within 10 years of the effective date of the agreement.
On Feb. 19, 2016, a regulating plan was approved that established the master plan for the Homestead at Liberty Grove community. The plan reflects the phasing, distribution of building types, street networks and open space allocations.
The site includes two platted phases with a total of 260 single-family lots. Building permits have been issued for 165 of these lots. Phase 1 has been largely completed, and Phase II is under construction.
Monsalve said the purpose of this request is to revise the approved regulating plan for the Homestead at Liberty Grove to change the arrangement of the approved phasing plan, redistribute the building types and lot quantities, redistribute the location of the future open space and reduce the amount of open space, and re-orient the street network.
The overall summary shows a clear intent to reduce the quantity of large estate lots and increasing the smaller village and cottage lots. This has been accomplished through reducing the minimum lot depth for all lot types to a uniform 110 feet and through creating more narrow lots. Specifically, estate lot widths have been reduced from the minimum required 65 feet to 60 feet; Casita lots widths have been reduced from the minimum required 45 feet to 35 feet. These reductions are still within parameters established in the form-based code and do not require a major warrant request, Monsalve said.
According to the presentation, the impact of the lot width reductions results in fewer Type 1 (estate and village) units, being reduced from 367 units to 290 units. The number of cottage units increased from 127 to 279, and the Casita and townhouse units increased from 135 units to 163 units. The existing regulating plan reflects 629 units and the proposed plan reflects 732 units, an increase of 103 units.
“It should be taken into consideration that the form-base code states that at least 20 percent of the total units constructed will be comprised of each category. … Though the Type 1 product was reduced from 58.3 percent to 39.6 percent, the product distribution continues to meet the requirements of form based code,” Monsalve said.
The total area of open space provided has been reduced from 51.9 acres, or 24.2 percent of the site area, to 44.5 acres or 22.8 percent of the site area, an amount still well above the required 14 percent per the form-base code, according to the presentation.
“Staff’s recommendation is for the approval of this proposed revised regulating plan as the proposed changes fall within the parameters of form-base code requirements,” Monsalve said. “Although the proposed amendments reflect an increase in the number of lots and a decrease in open space, the plan still provides a distribution of the lots and product type per the parameters of the form-base code and the parameter of the land area to be dedicated as open space significantly exceeds the requirement of the form-base code.”
Staff previously noted that because the proposed amendments to the regulating plan are not in concert with the phased site plan associated with the economic development incentive agreement, it is only appropriate that the revisions be referred to the City Council for action with a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Gietema addressed the shift in the types of homes and going smaller.
“In our view, shifting to a more even distribution is actually in line with keeping of the form-base code. That is the ultimate pinnacle of what you’re trying to do, is have an evenly distributed housing spectrum,” he said. “When we first started this project, it was widely believed that the Rowlett home market was for families, larger families – three kids, dogs and two parents – and skewed towards the larger estate lots.”
“From our view, the reading of the form-base code and the intent is to have that spectrum of housing types and to provide (for) the fact that we have teachers, policemen, young families and empty-nesters,” Gietema continued. “You have a bigger variety of homeowners buying in this great neighborhood. We see this as the ultimate pinnacle and the purpose of the form-base code.”
The commissioners voted 6-1 to recommend approval to City Council.
