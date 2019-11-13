During Tuesday night’s Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the commissioners received a presentation on a preliminary plat request for Merritt Villas Addition. The 11-acre site is located north of the intersection of Hickox Road and Merritt Road.
Planning Manager Daniel Acevedo clarified that the city is not rezoning a property but there to discuss a plat.
“The existing zoning can be developed by right, and we are simply platting the property per that zoning,” he said.
The property is zoned form-based urban neighborhood district and the purpose of this plat is to create 69 lots for townhome and mixed-residential uses.
According to the presentation, in the preliminary plat there are 60 lots for townhomes, one for mixed-residential use and eight lots for common areas and open space.
Five new roads are being proposed including a partial extension to Hickox Road, called Fayetteville Avenue.
“The name “Hickox Road” could not be used because a continuation of Hickox Road is used about 850 feet due northwest,” Acevedo said.
The first phase of the project will include 60 townhomes with two dedicated open spaces; townhomes are arranged in blocks of six dwelling units with common access easements allowing for pedestrian access to the open spaces throughout the site.
Lot 1 block A will be the second phase which will provide a mix residential development with an estimated 100-150 apartment units and an internal parking structure. The applicant will be required to final plat the property upon completion and acceptance of all public infrastructures.
The city staff recommended approval of the preliminary plat.
There were residents that night who spoke up against this item, and Commissioner Chairman James Moseley offered more clarification on the point of that night’s discussion.
“We’re here in plats, to divide the property, to assign the lots, to look at the road layout, the initial road layout and drainage issues and things along those lines,” he said. “We’re not here at a plat stage to discuss buildings or apartments or houses, or anything like that. This is just the plat section. This is by right.”
This item was unanimously approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.