A public hearing was held during the July 14 Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission meeting following a presentation from Rowlett city staff and the developer for a request by Cypress Creek Rowlett to rezone the approximately 14.30-acre tract in order to develop the site with a 248-unit apartment complex. The property is located on the northeast corner of Old Rowlett Road and Big A Road.
According the presentation given by Land Use Administrator Tara Bradley, the surrounding land use pattern consists of a 138-unit senior living facility and undeveloped city park (Arnold Edward) to the north, single-family residential to the east, undeveloped property and general commercial industrial use to the south, and undeveloped property zoned for general commercial/retail to the west.
“When we look at planned development rezonings we look at the Comprehensive Plan because it is a guiding tool. Within this Comprehensive Plan it designates the subject property for retail or commercial office use,” said Bradley. “The build environment is a combination of low-, medium- and high-density residential development with commercial establishment along Big A Road. These are key ingredients in supporting retail/commercial/office development uses.”
“The proposed development is entirely residential in nature and does not provide a retail/commercial component, which is in conflict with the Comprehensive Plan,” she continued. “The area is designated for office uses, which is envisioned to provide services to the surrounding areas, but if the rezoning is approved this opportunity may be lost.”
The proposed development would consist of 248 units and 10 buildings; 72 one-bedrooms, 104 two-bedrooms, 64 three-bedrooms and eight four-bedrooms; 486 parking spaces; clubhouse and pool; sports court and field; playground; two covered pavilions; and a maintenance building with a laundry room.
According to the presentation, the applicant is proposing the following deviations to the Rowlett Development Code (RDC) multifamily criteria: Section 77-302, A. 3a.1 requires a refuse facility within 250 feet of every dwelling unit. The applicant is proposing a refuse facility within 361 feet from dwelling unit indicating additional refuse facilities will result in loss of parking and difficulty in trash pickup.
Section 77-508.E1.c3 Building Location and Orientation states no front wall of a multifamily structure shall be located within 40 feet of the front wall of any other multifamily structure. This request pertains to only building 5 and 6. Spatial compliance will result in adjusting all building configurations.
Section 77-508.E.2.A requires a 160-foot maximum length of any multifamily building. Building 9 on the site plan exceeds this requirement. The applicant is proposing a maximum building length of 240 feet. The applicant is proposing to provide additional articulation to mitigate for exceeding the requirement.
Section 77-508, E. 5. A storage facility requires covered, enclosed, and secure storage areas for bicycles and other belongings that typically cannot be accommodated within individual dwelling units. The applicant is proposing to provide a storage closet on the balcony of each unit.
Additional deviation includes the following: Section 77-506 B, schedule A requires .25 guests parking space per unit. The applicant is proposing 5 percent of the total units be counted as guest parking. A total of 62 guest spaces are required; however, the applicant is only providing 12 spaces. The applicant justifies this request stating this parking ratio work well with their product.
Section 77-512. Table 5.12-1, the applicant is proposing a monument sign that complies with the RDC in height and area. The RDC also requires a base of two feet in height, which is greater than the one-foot, four-inch base shown on the current plans.
Bradley said the proposed deviations will not have any adverse impact on the development should it be approved.
The proposed site plan calls out two points of ingress and egress; an emergency access will be located off Old Rowlett Road and the main access will be located on Old Big A Road.
Staff sent out public notifications on June 26; within the 200-foot legal notice area they received four responses in opposition and one in favor; and within the 500 courtesy notice area they received two responses in opposition and three in favor.
Staff recommended denial of the request of the Planned Development for multifamily use as it is incompatible with the surrounding areas and the Comprehensive Plan. It also reduces the already limited O-1 zoned property within the city, diminishing the opportunity to diversify the tax base. The proposed multifamily does not offer a suitable transition between lower density residential uses and higher intensity commercial use.
The developer is working with the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation, and the HFC’s executive director, Rick Sheffield, spoke on behalf of affordable housing prior to the developer’s presentation.
Sheffield began by quoting the public engagement section of the 2019 Comprehensive Plan update regarding housing affordability.
“As it relates to future residential development, many express interest in creating affordable, diverse housing. Participants believe this would provide full-circle housing as well as commercial development attraction. Overall, it would stop creating diverse options, which play a major part in spurring future growth in this community.”
“Surprisingly though, the future map in the plan’s update is not included in the appropriate zoning or affordable housing developments,” said Sheffield. “Out of the hundreds of acres available for development, the only land zoned appropriately for affordable multifamily development is on the outer edge of the city limits, nowhere near business or transit-oriented development.”
He added that even that property isn’t affordable with all the infrastructure required to develop that land.
“Commissioners, there is a disconnect somewhere. This city has many hardworking taxpayers living paycheck to paycheck to make ends meet and they are not being served,” Sheffield said. “In fact, HUD estimates there are 12 million renter and homeowner households in this country that spend more than 50 percent of their annual income on housing. As you know, families who pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing are considered cost-burdened and have difficulty paying for necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care.”
He noted this was all before COVID-19, and now more people are working lower wage jobs to make ends meet and are in need of affordable housing quickly.
Several residents called in or wrote in to share their thoughts on this rezoning request. Many were not in favor.
The commissioners unanimously voted to recommend disapproval.
