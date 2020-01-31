Rowlett P&Z discusses rezone request for proposed homes

Anny Sivilay
During Tuesday night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, a public hearing was held following presentations to make a recommendation to City Council for a request by Jim Douglas to rezone a property on the south side of Liberty Grove Road east of President George Bush Turnpike.
The request was to change the zoning in order to develop the site with 166 single-family homes on the 58.83-acre site.
Daniel Acevedo, assistant director of community development, said the site is encumbered with nearly a half acre of flood plain traversing essentially all sides of the property except along Liberty Grove. To the east, south and west it’s all bound by flood plain.
According to the presentation, the immediate adjacencies include single-family residential housing on larger lots that precede the zoning change to form-based commercial center district.
“Those single-family residences are more rural in nature and considered legally non-confirming. While the surrounding land use are currently rural in nature, single-family residential is prohibited within the FB-CC district, which is the current zoning on the property,” Acevedo said.
“When we looked at the Comprehensive Plan and did our land use analysis, the future land use plan designates the subject property for employment center development, which is intended for a large-scale office park or corporate campus to serve as the city’s major employment hub,” he added.
The allowed building types within that form-base commercial center district are commercial, flex employment, mixed-use shop front and mixed residential, according to the presentation.
Acevedo said Goal 2 of the Comprehensive Plan is to diversify and strengthen Rowlett’s economy, and the proposed rezoning would decrease the available acreage designated for commercial use and future employment opportunities.
The proposed development would increase the already dominating percentage of single-family residential that currently exists in the North Shore area, he said.
Acevedo said staff also looked at the Parks and Trails Master Plan that was recently adopted, and the Parks and Trails Master Plan identifies this area as the Muddy Creek Trail. The recommended width of the Muddy Creek Trail is 10-12 feet with a surface type of both concrete and soft surface nature trail. The concept plan includes a six-foot paved trail that follows the location outlined in the Parks and Trails Master Plan but does not adhere to the recommended width.
Public notifications were sent out on Jan. 13 – 11 within the 200-foot legal notification range and 14 within the 500-foot courtesy notification range. Staff received two responses in favor and two in opposition within the 200-foot notification area, with two additional responses – one in favor and one in opposition – that were presented to the commissioners.
“Staff recommends denial of the request to rezone the subject property from form-based commercial center district to a planned development for single-family uses as the proposed PD rezoning and associated concept plan are not compatible with the employment center designation,” Acevedo said. “They’re also in direct conflict with the existing adjacent zoning district of commercial center.”
Douglas said the property is “a rather isolated piece of land, and Liberty Grove serves as a natural boundary between the single-family on the south side and any commercial uses on the north.”
He also noted that the green space ties into the public trail system and had no problems with the trail width requirement by the city but wanted something that looked “as natural as possible.”
The commissioners had concerns about traffic because Liberty Grove Road is already busy, and the proposed development did not comply with the Comprehensive Plan.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend denial to City Council.
