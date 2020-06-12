During Tuesday night’s Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission meeting the commissioners considered a request made by Skorburg Company for a tree mitigation plan and related tree removal permit application on property zoned planned development (PD) for single family SF-5 uses. The 7.54-acre site is located at the northeast corner of Miller Road and Rowlett Road.
Tara Bradley, land use administrator, presented the details to the commissioners. The site is said to have about 2.02 acres of floodplain, which traverse through the property from north to south on the western portion of the parcel, and .18 acres of floodplain will be reclaimed for development.
“When we try to preserve trees, we like to look at long-established trees and encourage tree preservation. Unfortunately for this site it is unachievable (because of) the topography, the building layout that’s being proposed and proposed easements for construction of the site,” Bradley said.
The Rowlett Development Code states that preservation of long-established trees is encouraged. If not possible, the removal of more than three protected trees shall be acted on by the City Council upon recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, according to the presentation.
Protected trees are defined as any tree with a minimum of 8-inch caliper at diameter at breast height (DBH) that is not listed on the prohibited plant list, and 11 inches DBH for Hackberry.
“Trees listed in the TSPP, the tree surveyed provided by the applicant show Bois d’Arc, Cottonwood and Hackberry less than 11 inches on their site,” she said.
Bradley said the tree survey prepared by the applicant reflects 311 trees that were about 4,131.5 caliper inches. From those trees, there are 206 trees that would be classified as protected trees, and 22 of those are classified as unhealthy and damaged. Taking those out of the equation, there are 184 protected and health viable trees to be kept. There are also 105 unprotected trees located on the site.
The applicant proposed saving 102 trees that are protected and remove 82 trees of that are protected.
According to the presentation, the applicant proposed saving more protected caliper inches than removed. Section 77-504 (H) 4.e gives a 1:1 credit for saved trees that do not have to be replaced and the applicant is saving more tree caliper inches than removing, therefore no mitigation is required.
Bradley said preservation opportunities were discussed, but the applicant has indicated that due to significant site grading, 82 protected trees have to be removed.
The following contribute to the removal of trees: site slopes from east to west down to Long Branch Creek; elevation relief is 12 feet to 14 feet; the site contains a broad swale where a majority of protected trees are located; and building and street layout of the proposed site also contributes to removal of trees.
Staff recommended approval of the tree removal permit and mitigation plan. The trees marked for removal cannot be preserved due to conflict with the topography of the site.
The commissioners approved making a recommendation to City Council to approve the tree removal permit and mitigation plan along with the staff reviewing the number of tree mitigations.
