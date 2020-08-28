The Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commissioners on Tuesday recommended denial of a request by David Peris of White Rock Remodeling to rezone properties from single-family residential (SF-8) district to planned development (PD) district for single-family residential (SF-8) and assisted living facility uses, to develop the site with four structures for assisted living for the elderly.
The approximately 1-acre site is located east of Fuqua Road between Garner Road and Seascape Drive.
According to the presentation, the tract of land contains one existing single-family home located on the northern portion of the property. The site is platted for four residential lots meeting the design dimensional standards of the SF-8 district. In addition, a 50-foot wide reserve has been established by the plat for a future right-of-way to allow access for properties situated to the east.
Ingress/egress is from Fuqua. Currently, Fuqua is an improved two-lane concrete street with curbs and gutter. The 2015 Master Thoroughfare Plan classifies Fuqua as a residential street. The applicant will not be required to dedicate additional property along the roadway.
Planning Specialist Alex Koenig stated that the property is zoned SF-8 and would allow for the construction of single-family homes on lots of no less than 8,000 square feet. An assisted living facility is not permitted in the SF-8 district by right or with the approval of a special use permit.
On Lot 1, the existing home would be renovated to allow for the use as an assisted living with five bedrooms and four bathrooms and housing for up to 12 residents per the state license. Four off-street parking spaces would be provided.
The remaining lots would be developed with structures ranging in area between 2,500 and 2,700 square feet with two off-street parking spaces. Each home would have five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a capacity of up to 12 residents per building.
“The applicant has indicated the intention for this development to blend into the single-family residential character and would strive for each building to appear to be a single family-home,” Koenig said.
He added that alleys would not be constructed in the rear, nor would the buildings have garages because residents would not be permitted to drive and therefore would not have vehicles.
According to the presentation, the proposed PD district is not compatible with the zoning and land uses in the vicinity of the property. It confers upon this property a use not currently found within single-family neighborhood in the city and similar zoning districts and allows for more intense development through a reduction of the setbacks.
“This development would allow for an option for older residents to remain within the city, within the community, in a more home-like setting and also provide for first sort of full-circle housing to house people across the age spectrum,” Koenig said.
He noted however that the proposed change would establish a PD district, which would be surrounded by the SF-8 zoning and also permit for use not permitted within the SF-8 zoning. Should this proposal be approved and the zoning changed and the PD established, only the assisted living category specifically would be permitted on this property.
Public notifications were sent out earlier this month. Within the 200-foot notification area three notices received were in opposition and one in favor and within the 500-foot courtesy notification area four notices received were in opposition and one in favor.
The city staff recommended denial of the request to rezone because it would compromise the development pattern of the vicinity, specifically in regard to the proposed setbacks and provision of off-street parking, the city stated.
The staff noted that while the proposed use of assisted living with a residential character would provide for an additional option for senior living and full-circle housing in Rowlett, the proposed site plan and development standards are not appropriate for the this location.
The applicant said this project would provide Rowlett residents with a boutique-like senior care at a fraction of the cost, and the city would benefit from having a location that is close for local residents to visit their family members.
One caller and two written comments were sent in to voice their opposition during the public hearing portion.
The commissioners stated it saw the benefits of this type of project but didn’t think this was the right location for it.
