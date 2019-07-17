During the July 9 regular Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, a public hearing was conducted to take action on a request by the Kimley-Horn Company to replat Lot 5A of the Lukes Landing Amending Plat to Lots 5AR and 6R, Block A of Lukes Landing. The 8.877-acre site is located at 5404 Kenwood Drive.
Senior Planner Tara Bradley said the property is zoned General Limited Commercial/Retail District with two commercial lots.
“They will be subdividing this property into two different parcels to subdivide it; 5A-1 would be 1.77 acres, and the 6R would be 7.1 acres,” Bradley said.
The purpose of the replat is to create two lots of record for commercial development.
Staff recommends approval of the replat because it meets all of the technical requirements within the Rowlett Development Code.
This vacant land is located across Kenwood from the Walmart Supercenter and is to be a strip shopping center.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the replat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.