A planned development is coming to Rowlett, but first a road must be built.
The Rowlett City Council unanimously approved a resolution to enter an agreement between the city and the property operator of 8600 Merritt Road.
The property is a 71-lot mixed use development. It is scheduled to have 60 town home lots, 10 common area Homeowners Association lots, 79 multi-family units and 1,900 square feet of commercial space.
Town homes will have a rate of $1,674 per unit, multi-family units will go for $3,063 per unit and commercial space will have a rate of $20,290 per square foot of space.
The city will pay up to $233,532 for roadway impact fees.
Rowlett’s ordinances regarding planned development requires developers to build roads adjacent to the property they plan to develop. Because the property is a part of the capital improvements plan, the city will fund some of the roadway impact fee.
The road will allow for emergency and circulation access according to Assistant Engineering Director Jeff Cohen.
The developer proposed the construction of Fayetteville Avenue that will extend from Hickox Road to take some responsibility for some of the road construction.
Fayetteville Avenue will be a four-lane road with a green median, on street parallel parking and sidewalk space on either side.
The city will collect some roadway impact fees from the developer totaling at $147,274. The city will also collect an estimated $316,664 for water and sewer impact fees.
