Rowlett Strong, Inc., the organization that raised over $60,000 in relief after 2015's Christmas Tornado, rented out the Bowl-A-Rama in Rowlett Sunday night to provide an evening of fun for Rowlett's police officers and firefighters. Steve Walker, president of that charitable organization said, "We just wanted to give them some time to have fun with their families and each other."
The event, a police vs fire bowling tournament, along with free play for the families of the officers and firefighters, was not open to the public.
"With the current attitudes toward first responders, particularly police officers, the residents and businesses of Rowlett want them to know that Rowlett loves its first responders," continued Walker.
The event was sponsored by Rowlett Strong, Bowl-A-Rama, The Law Office of Tamra Williams, Whataburger, First Step Chiropractic and First Christian Church of Rowlett. Many local residents donated money and door prizes for the event. Rowlett Strong plans additional events to show support for the town's first responders throughout the rest of the year.
Rowlett Police Chief Michael Godfrey remarked, "Rowlett Strong is an amazing organization doing so many positive things in the community. Their support of first responders is truly appreciated. This bowling event is just one example of the many ways they are giving back to Rowlett. I want to thank everyone involved in planning this event to show first responders how much they are loved and supported in this community."
"The members of Rowlett Fire Department would like to thank the community for working together to put on this great family night for all our first responders," said Assistant Chief Burney Baskett of the Rowlett Fire Department. "The time and effort put forth to organize this event is very much appreciated by all of us who wear the badge in service to Rowlett and its citizens."
The bowling competition was fierce, but fun. In the end, the Rowlett Police Department pulled out a narrow victory.
Rowlett Strong has committed to holding the Rowlett Police vs. Fire Bowling Tournament annually.
Rowlett PD beat FD in bowling tournament
