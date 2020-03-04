Rowlett PD celebrates three promotions

A presentation was held during Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council meeting announcing the promotion of Dan Miller to assistant chief, Anthony Castiglione to lieutenant and Tim Coykendall to sergeant.
According to Police Chief Michael Godfrey, Coykendall has been with the Rowlett Police Department since Nov. 26, 2008, and was initially assigned to the patrol division where he continues to work today. He was promoted to corporal on Jan. 26, 2017.
“Tim serves in numerous capacities within the department, including field training, firearms instructor, and he currently serves on the Rowlett Police SWAT team,” Godfrey said.
Coykendall has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas Arlington and currently serves in the U.S. Air Force.
Castiglione is a new lieutenant with the Rowlett Police Department and began his law enforcement career with the Rowlett PD on Feb. 5, 1998. He was initially assigned to the patrol division, and in 1999 he was named Rookie of the Year. On June 1, 2000, he was awarded the rank of corporal, and on Jan. 5, 2004, he moved up to the rank of sergeant.
He attained his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) instructor certification which he has used in training classes for new police recruits and department firearms training.
“Anthony was a vital member of the Rowlett Police SWAT team for numerous years where he gained the position of team leader,” Godfrey said.
Castiglione is currently assigned to the patrol and traffic divisions, as well as the commercial motor vehicle unit.
He is also a U.S. Navy veteran and has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University.
Miller was hired by Rowlett PD on Feb. 12, 2004. He attended the basic police officer course at the North Central Texas Council of Governments Law Enforcement Academy and obtained his peace officer license in June 2004 and sworn in as a Rowlett officer on July 6, 2004.
Godfrey said Miller was assigned to the patrol division and several units, including containment team, crime scene, field training instructor and less lethal instructor.
He has received multiple letters of appreciation and accommodations and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant on July 19, 2015, and sergeant on Aug. 6, 2019.
Miller is a graduate of the Institute of Law Enforcement Administration Command College and a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and a master’s of science in criminology, both through Texas A&M University – Commerce.
