The Rowlett Police Department will join other Texas law enforcement agencies in alerting residents to active shooters in the area.
After House Bill 103 went into effect on Sept. 1, local law enforcement agencies have the opportunity of joining an active shooter alert system through the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
The program will operate similarly to the amber alert system and the silver alert system where the police department notifies the DPS, and they send out a warning for everyone. The system will alert residents within a 50-mile radius of an active shooter's location and notify participants or different agencies participating in the system.
Det. Cruz Hernandez said Rowlett PD was already implementing a similar system.
“We’ve been implementing the RAVE Alert,” Det. Cynthia Zavala said. “It’s an internal way we communicate with local citizens in the affected areas via text messages or phone call. We also have been putting out information no social media – Twitter and Facebook – about any situations in our city along with notifying region one which includes DPS.”
Zavala said Rowlett PD will now add the Texas Department of Transportation to notify them of any situations and notify residents in a 50-mile radius of the incident.
The law enforcement agencies will fill out certain required information including if the police department believes the active shooter is in their jurisdiction, if the department could verify the active shooter situation through a preliminary investigation and if individuals could provide the department with the shooter's last known location and any identifiable information.
Local police departments will be given a description and a location for the active shooter, and the information will be vetted by the DPS’ requirements.
Residents will be able to notify law enforcement of active shooters, and the department will give the required information to the DPS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.