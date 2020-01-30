During the Jan. 21 Rowlett City Council meeting the council celebrated the promotion of Rowlett Police Department Corporal Reid Smith to sergeant.
Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said the retirement of one of RPD’s patrol sergeants created a vacancy, which would need to be filled by a corporal. After interviews and assessments were conducted, on Jan. 9 Smith was promoted to sergeant.
Dana-Bashian stated that Smith is originally from the city of Nacogdoches and began his career in law enforcement as a dispatcher with the Nacogdoches Police Department while also working as a reserve sheriff’s deputy with the county sheriff’s office.
In 2007 he relocated to the Rowlett area, became a police officer with the RPD and has received seven letters of appreciation, one letter of commendation and one Life Saving Award for performing CPR.
“He is assigned to the patrol division and has been an integral part of the field training program as a field training officer,” Dana-Bashian said.
Smith was assigned to rank of corporal in 2015. He is married to Jennifer, and the couple have a new baby boy together, Mason.
Chief Mike Brodnax then gave Smith the law enforcement oath.
