Rowlett PD promotes two

During the Dec. 17 Rowlett City Council meeting it was announced that Sergeant Kevin Harrelson was promoted to lieutenant and Corporal Patrick Ray to sergeant in the Rowlett Police Department.
Police Chief Mike Brodnax said both officers have been with the department for several years, and due to some retirements there was an opportunity for upward movement.
Before giving Harrelson and Ray the oath of honor, Chief Brodnax stated it is important that he/she understand what it means.
“An oath is a solemn pledge someone makes when he/she intends to do what he/she says,” he said.
Brodnax read the following: “Honor means that one’s word is given as a guarantee. Betray is to break faith with the public trust. Badge is a symbol of your office. Integrity is being the same person in both private and public. Character means the qualities that distinguish an individual. Public trust is a charge of duty imposed in faith towards those you serve. Courage is having the strength to withstand unethical pressure, fear or danger. Accountability means you are answerable and responsible to your oath of office. Community is jurisdiction and citizens served.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.