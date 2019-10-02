A public hearing was conducted during the Sept. 24 Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to make a recommendation to City Council on a request by Warner Land Advisors for an amendment to a planned development (PD) district for the Trails at Cottonwood Creek to modify development standards for a 765-unit residential development.
The 228-acre site is located at the northeast corner of Vinson Road and Stonewall Road in Rowlett. This item was tabled at the Sept. 10 meeting.
Planning Manager Daniel Acevedo said the applicant was requesting to modify the approved concept plan, increase the number of residential lots, and requesting variances to the development standards as it relates to lot size, density, fire protection, and lighting levels.
The site is encumbered by 22.66 acres of floodplain and 25.96 acres of open space.
The applicant indicated they will be extending city sanitary sewer services but will be receiving water supply from the East Fork Special Utility District (SUD).
At the time of adoption of the PD, the applicant provided a transportation impact analysis (TIA). An updated TIA will be required to address any capacity and intersection issues at the time of development, Acevedo noted.
The following list of requested items have a minimal impact on the district: increase in unit count and density from 2.8 dwelling units per acre to 3.2 dwellings units per acre.
According to the presentation, the existing concept plan projected about 665 residential units, to be finalized at the time of preliminary plat submittal.
The form base code does not factor density, and provides for variability of lot and unit sizes within the designated categories as identified in the FB-NN district standards.
“The proposed request is within the limitations of the diversified lot mix and is considered low-density residential,” Acevedo said. “In addition, the required open space of 14 percent helps manage density in the form base code by ensuring preservation of key attributes of the site and provide open areas that will remain undeveloped. Now, the proposed concept plan exceeds that 14 percent and they’re providing 20 percent open space.”
The second request was to increase the square footage bands for lot types.
“Because of the range of permitted lot sizes, widths, and depths, the PD district is able to accommodate for a larger square footage band without major concerns,” Acevedo said.
The third request was to decrease the average lighting level from two-foot candles to half-foot candles. According to the presentation, the proposed is in concert with the current form based code minimum requirement of an average of half-foot candles.
The proposed warrants from the existing development standards that are considered major in nature are modifications of the requirements to provide dry pipe fire sprinkler systems, with the addition that the fire marshal has the authority to decide on a reasonable alternative.
Public notifications sent out on Aug. 26 within the 200- and 500-foot range. Within 200 feet 78 were sent out, and within 500 feet 43 notices were sent out. Responses received within the 200 foot legal notice were eight in opposition and six in favor, while the responses for the 500-foot range received nine in opposition and one in favor.
Staff recommended approval of the request for an amendment to a PD district as follows: Amend the concept plan and increase the approximate number of residential lots from 665 to 765; dry-pipe fire suppression sprinkler system for all primary dwellings unless approved otherwise by the fire marshal; decrease the lighting level to a half-foot candle; and increase the requested square footage bands.
The commission voted to approve these request per staff’s recommendation with a vote of 5-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.