Brian Maschino

During the Oct. 22 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the commissioners considered and took action on a request by Levi Long, HP Civil Engineering, on behalf of property owner Bayside Residential, for a replat of Lot 1, Block C, Bayside East Addition.

The 2.048-acre site is located at the northwest corner of Sunset Boulevard and Dalrock Road in Rowlett

“The purpose of this replat is not for development necessarily, but it’s to establish the lot as well as dedicate right-of-way and establishing emergency communication easement that is meant to allow for a future alarm pole,” said Urban Designer Carlos Monsalve.

According to the presentation, a 12-foot emergency communication easement is being dedicated for a future alarm pole and a 15-foot right-of-way dedication is shown for the southbound right turn lane on Dalrock.

Per staff recommendation, the commissioners approved the replat.

