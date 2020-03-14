Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission considers major warrant request

One public hearing item was on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, and that was to consider a request by LG Lakeview, LLC for a major warrant to increase the allowable maximum size of an awning sign from 10 square feet to 30 square feet and to allow the sign to project above the awning at the Shoppes at Lakeview. The 2.6-acre site is located at the southwest corner of Lakeview Parkway and President George Bush Turnpike Frontage Road.
Urban Designer Carlos Monsalve presented the details to this request to the commissioners.
According to the presentation, Section 5. 4.1 of the form-based code (FBC) states that awning signs will not exceed 10 square feet in sign area and will only be located on the face or surface of the awning and not project above it. The applicant is requesting a major warrant to permit a 30-square-foot sign attached to the top of the awning.
Section 1.5.3 of the FBC states that major warrants may be acted upon by the City Council, following a recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Monsalve said the architecture of the building frontage places a number of clerestory windows above the awning, making it very difficult for any pedestrian-level sign to be installed without being obstructed by the awning itself. The applicant has stated the visibility of wall signs would be compromised by these windows.
It was noted that if the sign is placed above the windows, the connection to the pedestrian realm would be compromised because it would not be readily visible by pedestrian traffic, and if placed below the windows, the awning would block visibility of the sign.
If approved, the requested sign would not interrupt the architecture or the proportions of the contemporary awning valance.
Monsalve noted that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council have acted on two major warrants for signs in the downtown opportunity area. One was for Life Message’s Veterans Resource and Outreach Center, which was a request to allow a monument sign. This was approved on March 3, 2019. The other was a request by Camp Bow Wow to increase the wall sign requirement from 30 square feet to 126 square feet. This was denied by P&Z on Sept. 10, 2019, and then withdrawn.
The request to allow the maximum permitted sign area to be 30 square feet from an awning sign meets the intent for the pedestrian visibility of a wall sign, Monsalve said.
Notifications were sent out on Feb. 24; 12 were sent out to property owners within 200 feet and a 12 within 500 feet. Only one response in opposition was received within the 500-foot courtesy notice.
Staff recommended approval of the major warrant as it creates an appealing and practical solution to a problematic architectural condition and keeps to the intent of established sizing parameters in the form-based code.
The commissioners voted to recommend to City Council that this major warrant request be approved with a vote of 4-1.
