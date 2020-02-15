Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission denies major warrant request

A public hearing was conducted during Tuesday night’s Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a major warrant request made by Skorburg Company, on behalf of property owners Leslie and Tommy Kearney.
The major warrant request was to eliminate the garage offset and allow for garages to be aligned with the front of the home on 31 of the 78 Estate lots.
Urban designer Carlos Monsalve gave the commissioners a brief overview of the property and request.
According to the presentation, the property is a 33-acre lot comprised of two parcels containing a single-family subdivision. The property is zoned form-based new neighborhood district located along Castle Drive, between Miles Road and Merritt Road. Access to the site is located from Castle Drive and will connect to Magnolia Landing when Phase 2 is constructed; the site drains into a pond located at the eastern corner of the subject property.
The associated development plan for the 33-acre tract was approved on Nov. 14, which reflects a total of 131 single-family lots made up of 78 estate (60-foot wide) lots; 26 cottage (40-foot wide) lots and 27 cottage on mews lots (40-foot wide fronting on open space).
Monsalve said the form-based code states that the front-loaded garages have to be limited to lots which are at least 60-feet wide and the garage has to be set back behind the front building corner by at least 20 feet.
The revised request now includes the following: eliminate the requirement to provide a 20-foot garage setback from the front building corner of homes for 31 of the 78 estate lots have this requirement.
“Instead of providing a 10-foot setback for all the lots originally proposed by staff, the applicant is requesting to have 47 of the 70 estate lots to meet this 10-foot setback requirement,” Monsalve said.
“The applicant has justified their request stating that there is a limited pool of home builders able to comply with the 20-foot offset requirement, and that those home builders have already established themselves in Rowlett, not looking to extend their services further,” he continued.
The applicant was provided an alternative to allow a 10-foot offset on garages in lieu of the 20-foot requirement, meeting the minimum size of 7 by 10 feet via a minor warrant.
According to the presentation, the applicant’s request to eliminate the setback requirements compromises the intended identity of the pedestrian-oriented neighborhood and offers no supplementary advantages with the new community.
Staff recommended denial of the major warrant to eliminate the garage offset and allow for garages to be aligned with the front of the home on 31 of the 78 estate lots. The reason for this is placing the garages forward would result in the homes losing their form and create a physical environment where vehicles and garages dominate the spaces along a street, and attention to the pedestrian experience will be compromised. The additional minor warrant to allow the 10-foot setback accompanied with a 7-by-10-foot porch in conjunction with the major warrant results in a product that is visually less desirable, and does not meet the intent of the form base code.
The commissioners voted unanimously to deny the major warrant request.
