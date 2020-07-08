A public hearing was held during the June 23 Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to consider making a recommendation to the City Council for a request made by Kevin Harrell, Skorburg Company, on behalf of property owner Brian Hyatt, Corner Assembly of God, to rezone the subject property from single-family residential and limited office to planned development for single-family residential to develop the site with 99 single-family homes and two common area lots. The 21.65-acre site is located on the west side of Dalrock Road, approximately 760 feet south of Schrade Road.
According to the presentation by Tara Bradley, land use administrator, the surrounding land use pattern includes a preschool and Rowlett Fire Station #2 to the north; as well as an age-restricted multifamily residential, a daycare and a church. To the east, there is vacant land, a cemetery, and single family use. There’s single family use to the south and west as well.
“To the east is single family SF-10 and the requirement of SF-10 is 10,000 square feet minimum lot size, with a minimum building square footage of 2,100 square feet,” Bradley said. “To the south is single family R-1 uses. The minimum lot size is 10,000 square feet and minimum building square footage is 1,800. To the west is planned development PD for single family residential R-1 uses and the minimum lot size is 7,200 square feet and the minimum square footage is 1,500.
The proposed planned development for single family residential SF-5 is a minimum lot size of 6,000 square feet and minimum (building) square foot of 1,500.”
According to the presentation, the existing build environment within 200 feet of the property has an average dwelling unit size of about 2,123 square feet. The proposed minimum dwelling size for this development is 1,500 square feet, a significant departure from the existing environment.
Bradley said the Future Land Use Plan in the Comprehensive Plan designates the subject property for low density residential and multifamily uses. The proposed development is deemed medium density as the lot sizes are less than 7,000 square feet. The request does not propose a multifamily component. Therefore, the proposed request is not complementary to the Comprehensive Plan the Future Land Use Plan, she said.
The applicant is requesting several variances from the SF-5 district development standards which include: increasing the minimum lot size requirement from 5,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet; eliminating the secondary entryway requirement and altering the dimensions of the primary entryway median requirement from 24 feet in width and 40 feet in depth to 12 feet in width and 76 feet in depth.
As well as increasing the maximum building height from 35 feet or two stories to 36 feet or 2.5 stories; decreasing the minimum rear yard setback from 25 feet to 10 feet; decreasing the right-of-way width from 60 feet to 50 feet; and eliminating the alley requirement and provide front loaded garages.
According to the presentation, access along Dalrock Road is achieved by two points of ingress and egress. As part of this proposal, the northern entrance is the only means of ingress and egress to the site. The southern point of access will only become available at the time of development of the property to the south; the northern entry point will allow for ingress and egress both northbound and southbound; if developed, the southern entry point will only allow for right-in and right-out traffic.
Because Dalrock Road is a heavily trafficked arterial in the city, staff is requiring the applicant to conduct a traffic impact analysis during the site development plan process.
The presentation states that tree stands to the east entrance will be altered to accommodate the front entry and open spaces. Trees that are along the perimeter of the site to the south and west may also be altered to accommodate the wooden screening fence that traverses the project; and a preliminary environmental assessment concluding that the proposed development will not likely have an impact on wildlife has been provided.
Public notifications were sent out on June 5. Within the 200-foot legal notice, staff received six responses in opposition and one in favor; and within the 500 courtesy notice staff received five responses in opposition and one in favor.
Staff recommended denial of the request to rezone the property as the property development and associated variances are not compatible with the existing built environment or the Future Lane Use Plan. The proposed PD request does not meet the intent of the Rowlett Development Code Planned Development Zoning District. This proposal does not integrate innovative uses or development standards resulting in a better quality development, would allow for a neighborhood more dense than surrounding developed neighborhoods contrary to the Future Lane Use Plan, and leave a remnant parcel of SF-10 zoning with significant impediments to develop under that zoning.
Adam Buczek with the Skorburg Company stated that this development is modeled after the Manors on Miller.
“We saw a similar opportunity to have a gorgeous entry statement. We have almost two acres of land that we are preserving in conjunction with this entry to preserve those beautiful specimen trees at the entrance and similar to what we did on Manors on Miller,” Buczek said. “When we see natural features like that that can’t be replaced, we do try to preserve those and incorporate those into our plan."
He noted that they are working on a mutual development agreement with Cornerstone Church and are happy to commit to the city in conjunction with this development to build both roads for access to the two points of access.
“We are not going to build these lots and have only one point of ingress/egress. Both points of ingress/egress will be constructed concurrently with our development, and we’re happy to make that a condition of the zoning,” said Buczek.
He also pointed out that they have no intentions of building 2.5-story homes. The homes will only be two stories and they are willing to make modifications to clarify that.
After hearing from several residents who were both and against the rezoning request the commissioners voted to deny making a recommendation to the City Council.
