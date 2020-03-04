Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission OKs plats

The Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission discussed and took action on a preliminary plat and final plat during their Feb. 25 regular meeting.
The preliminary plat was for Merritt Village, a 33-acre site located along Castle Drive between Miles Road and Merritt Road.
Urban Designer Carlos Monsalve said the purpose of the preliminary plat is to create 125 lots for residential use and five open-space lots. The property is zoned form-based new neighborhood district with access to the site provided from the northwest, at two points along Castle Drive and two points to the southwest connecting to the future Phase II Magnolia Landing.
The final plat was for 8900 Lakeview Parkway, a 3.801-acre site located south of Lakeview Parkway and about 819 feet east of Dalrock Road.
Land Use Administrator Tara Bradley said the purpose of this final plat is to create four lots of record for commercial use on property zoned planned development for general commercial/retail uses. Access to the site is provided from the north, at one point from Lakeview Parkway.
Staff recommended approval for both items because all technical requirements related to the Rowlett Development Code and local government code have been addressed.
The commissioners unanimously approved both items.
