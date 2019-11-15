Rowlett Planning and Zoning discusses accessory building request

During Tuesday night’s Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission meeting a public hearing was conducted on a request by Rogelio Martinez, Colimas Company, on behalf of the property owner, Carla J. Adams, for a special use permit (SUP) for 1,500-square-foot accessory building on property zoned single family residential (SF-8) district. The half acre site is bounded by Dalrock Road, Quail Ridge Drive and Quail Creek Drive.
According to the presentation, the Rowlett Development Code requires a SUP for any accessory structure in a residential zoning district that exceeds 500 square feet in size.
The property is a 21,750 square foot lot; a 2,125 square foot residence with an attached garage and two existing accessory structures is located on the property. The property abuts three streets with 145 feet of frontage along Dalrock Road, 145 feet along Quail Creek Drive and 150 feet along Quail Ridge Drive.
Tara Bradley, senior planner, reported that access to the site is located from the side yard along Quail Creek Drive with the front orientation towards Quail Ridge Drive. The property is surrounded by single family residential development; the property is zoned single family residential.
“With this lot it exceeds the SF-8 requirement of 8,000 square feet,” Bradley said. “The request is to construct a 1,500-square-foot accessory structure and it’s potentially to house vehicles.”
The structure is 17 feet and 6 inches in height and does not exceed the building height, she said.
The structure is proposed to be setback 5 feet from Quail Creek Drive and 5 feet adjacent to the residential lot in the rear yard.
The proposed lot coverage of 5,558 will not exceed the maximum lot coverage of 45 percent which is 9,787 square feet.
“The proposed setback and location of the accessory structure will require a variance from the Board of Adjustment due to it being abated by three streets. With those types of lots, it requires that the surrounding area would be setback 25 feet,” Bradley said.
The applicant is proposing to install a new 8 foot fence along Dalrock Road and Quail Creek Drive to serve as a buffer and reduce the visual impact of the proposed accessory structure.
Public notifications were sent out on Oct. 28; 26 within the 200-foot legal notification area and 53 within the 500-foot courtesy notification area.
No responses were received in opposition and one in favor within the 200 feet as well as 500 feet courtesy notice areas.
The staff recommended approval of the SUP because the accessory building will not have an adverse impact on adjacent properties.
The commissioners unanimously approved the request.
