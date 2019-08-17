P&Z okays replat for Lake Center Plaza

A public hearing was held during Tuesday night’s Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to consider a replat request by Mike Martinie, Spiars Engineering, on behalf of property owner, LG Lakeview, LLC., for Shoppes at Lakeview.

The subject lots were lots 1, 4, 5, a portion of lots 2 and 3, block C of Lake Center Plaza, and a replat of lot 2R, block C of Lake Center Plaza.

The 3.648-acre site is located at the southwest corner of Lakeview Parkway and President George Bush Turnpike Frontage Road.

Carlos Monsalve, urban designer, said the property is zoned for Form-Based Urban Village.

“They’re currently developing three buildings for commercial retail and restaurants. The purpose of this replat is to combine six currently existing lots for Lake Center Plaza and subdivide them into three lots of record,” he said.

The city staff recommended approval for the replat. The commission unanimously approved the applicant’s request.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments