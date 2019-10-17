Rowlett Planning and Zoning OKs replat for Shoppes at Lakeview

During the Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 8 meeting, commissioners approved a request by Mike Martinie of Spiars Engineering, on behalf of property owner LG Lakeview LLC., for a replat of Lots 2R1 and 2R2, Block A of The Shoppes at Lakeview.
The 1.493-acre site is located at the southwest corner of Lakeview Parkway and President George Bush Turnpike Frontage Road.
Carlos Monsalve, urban designer, said the purpose of this replat is to create or subdivide two lots of record for commercial uses.
During the Planning and Zoning Commission work session it was noted that in addition to Panera Bread, several businesses have already been confirmed such as Jersey Mike’s, a dentist office, a Verizon office, along with a few others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.