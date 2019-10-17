Rowlett Planning and Zoning OKs replat for Shoppes at Lakeview
Video still courtesy of the Oct. 8 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting

During the Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 8 meeting, commissioners approved a request by Mike Martinie of Spiars Engineering, on behalf of property owner LG Lakeview LLC., for a replat of Lots 2R1 and 2R2, Block A of The Shoppes at Lakeview.

The 1.493-acre site is located at the southwest corner of Lakeview Parkway and President George Bush Turnpike Frontage Road.

Carlos Monsalve, urban designer, said the purpose of this replat is to create or subdivide two lots of record for commercial uses.

During the Planning and Zoning Commission work session it was noted that in addition to Panera Bread, several businesses have already been confirmed such as Jersey Mike’s, a dentist office, a Verizon office, along with a few others.

