During the Oct. 22 Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission work session, a presentation of impact fees was given to the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee (CIAC).
Jeff Whitacre with Kimley-Horn and Associates led the presentation that gave an overview of what an impact fee study is, its purpose and next steps.
“When growth comes into a city they put demands on the infrastructure system, so the thought behind impact fee study is what does that cost the growth?” Whitacre said.
According to his presentation, an impact fee is a mechanism to recover costs associated with infrastructure needed to serve future development – in this case water, wastewater and roadway facilities. It determines the proportional share of infrastructure for all future development and is a one-time fee.
Whitacre went over the recoverable costs, which includes construction, planning, surveying and engineering; land acquisition and associated costs; capital improvement planning and/or financial consulting; projected interest and finance costs, and local share for state and federal roadways.
Non-recoverable costs are capital improvement not identified in the impact fee capital improvement plan (CIP); operations and maintenance costs; improvements to remedy existing deficiencies; administrative and operational costs of the city, and non-CIP debt service.
According to the presentation, the role of the CIAC is to advise and assist in land use assumptions, review the impact fee CIP, file written comments; monitor and evaluate; file semi-annual reports, and advise the need to update or revise land use assumptions, impact fee CIP and impact fee.
Whitacre said the impact fee study is required to be updated every five years per state law. There have also been changes to land use assumptions and capital improvement plan.
The final draft of the impact fee study is schedule to be ready by Thursday. A public hearing is slated for the Nov. 5 City Council meeting, the CIAC final review of impact fee update is slated for Nov. 12, CIAC is expected to submit written comments to Council on Dec. 10, and a public hearing on the 2019 roadway, water and wastewater impact fee update is slated for Dec. 17.
