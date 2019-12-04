Rowlett Planning & Zoning Commission approves preliminary plat for mixed-residential

Rowlett Planning and Zoning commissioners received a presentation Nov. 26 on a preliminary plat for Rowlett Station Addition. The 7.421-acre site is located at the northwest and southwest corner of Melcer Drive and Industrial Street.
The property is zoned form-based urban village district, and according to Urban Designer Carlos Monsalve, the purpose of the this plat is to create two lots for mixed-residential use, abandon easements, establish new easements, and dedicate additional right-of-way.
“These lots will be for a mixed-residential use (of) approximately 300 units,” he said.
According to the presentation, an access and utility easement will bisect the northern lot with one drive access being on Industrial Street, about 300 feet north of Melcer Drive, and another on Melcer Drive, about 350 feet east of Rowlett Road. Only one access drive services the lot to the south with the drive being about 300 feet west of Richards Street.
Monsalve said the Master Thoroughfare Plan calls for Melcer Drive to be a 60-foot right-of-way with parallel parking, amenity zones and sidewalks.
“It is currently a 50-foot right-of-way. A five-foot dedication is required on either side to accommodate for that 60 feet,” he said.
Additional drainage easements border portions of both lots. The applicant will be required to final plat the property upon completion and acceptance of all public infrastructures.
Staff recommended approval of the preliminary plat, and commissioners unanimously approved this preliminary plat.
