Rowlett Police Chief Michael Godfrey provided the City Council with a presentation on the police department’s culture and practices during Tuesday night’s meeting and went over the 8 Can’t Wait campaign policies that have been circling social media.
“We are taking this opportunity to review our polices, practices and culture to ensure we are serving the Rowlett community in an unbiased and consistent manner,” Godfrey said.
He said the Rowlett PD is an accredited and recognized law enforcement agency through the Texas Police Chief Association recognition program. This is a voluntary program; accreditation is a rigorous process that requires compliance with 166 Texas law enforcement practices. It also requires review by a team of assessors to determine if the police department has met all the requirements.
“This program assists us in efficient and effective delivery of service, the reduction of risk and the protection of individual rights. Employees are required to regularly acknowledge compliance with the various requirements and standards,” he said. “The standards required of the program are necessary for proper functioning of the Texas Law Enforcement agencies. Recognition sets the tone for what we expect from our police professionals.”
Additionally, Godfrey said officers are legislatively required to attend training in a wide range of topics in numerous areas. Some of those include cultural diversity, de-escalation, crisis intervention training, legal updates, active shooter, racial profiling, body-worn cameras, civilian interaction training and many more.
He added that the Rowlett police officers, during orientation and in service continuing education, are also trained in areas such as implicit bias, control and arrest tactics, proper use of less lethal weapons and ammunitions, firearms training, mental health, driving while intoxicated, body-worn cameras, driving course and more.
He also touched on an initiative that began several years ago, the department’s Crisis Assistance Program, which provides support and resources to individuals in crisis. In crisis can be any event or series of events that causes an emotional or mental health-related response. A specially trained officer is assigned to this program.
The 8 Can’t Wait campaign consist of eight policies that are said to reduce police violence. Those eight are to ban chokeholds and strangleholds; require de-escalation; require warning before shooting; requires exhausting all alternatives before shooting; duty to intervene; ban shooting at moving vehicles; require use of force continuum; and require comprehensive reporting.
Godfrey said RPD officers are not trained in and are not allowed to use any techniques that restrict the flow of blood, respiration or create reasonable likelihood that blood flow to the head or respiration would be restricted.
“During our training – police academy, orientation, ongoing in-service training, we teach specifically that the head, the neck is off limits unless you’re in a deadly force confrontation, and then of course all bets are off,” he said.
Godfrey said there's an RPD policy that addresses de-escalation that is very specific as far as manners, methods and practices that officers should and should not use when talking, contacting and interacting with individuals who are either in a mental health crisis or need a little additional discussion and compassionate care. He touched on some of the tactics in this policy.
“Essentially we simply try not to make the situation worse by taking our time and showing that we care,” he said.
In regards to warning before shooting; Godfrey said their policy states that a verbal warning should precede the use of deadly force where feasible, but there may be a few incidents where that might not be possible.
“Let’s say an individual fires their weapon first, we’re probably not going to take the time to warn them that we’re about to fire at them,” he said.
Godfrey said RPD has a long list of options and considerations to be given before firing a weapon such as size, age, relative strength, whether drugs or alcohol play a factor, mental state and capacity, whether or not they have any weapons, whether or not they have been restrained, and more. The department also already has a duty to intervene policy in place which for their department is labeled as duty to intercede.
He also touched on the last three policies, which RPD also already has in place in some form, including shooting at a moving vehicle.
“Shots fired at a moving vehicle are rarely effective. Officers are not allowed to shoot at a vehicle in an attempt to disable it,” said Godfrey. “They should move out of the path of a vehicle when at all possible. The only time an officer is allowed to shoot at a moving vehicle is when there is absolutely no other option and it’s for their safety or the safety of others and they’ve exhausted every other opportunity.”
Godfrey said there are laws already in place in regards to the Floyd case and many others, but they “just aren’t followed, they are not applied correctly, they are not enforced, they are not utilizing them, (and) the officers aren’t using their training appropriately, but the requirements are all there.”
He added that he’s open to listening and discussing what legislators are going to decide for officers in the coming years.
