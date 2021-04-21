The Rowlett Police Department recently held a ceremony for several officers to recognize their efforts to save residents' lives.
Corporal Bryson Burt and Officer James Clark received the Police Commendation Award for their roles in preventing a citizen in distress from taking their own life.
Burt arrived and observed that the citizen had slit both wrists and was holding a knife to their own throat. Burt engaged the citizen in conversation and implored relentlessly for the citizen to drop the knife to allow him to provide them the help they required.
Instinctively, Clark utilized cover and darkness to carefully and tactically maneuver to a position to deploy his taser causing full neuro muscular incapacitation of the citizen. This caused the knife to fall away from the citizen and allowed officers to safely get the citizen to a facility where they could receive the help they truly needed.
Officer Preston Barkheimer received a Life Saving Award for his role when he responded to a call for service regarding a person who was laying unresponsive outside. Once he arrived, Barkheimer located an unconscious person in the rear driveway, turning blue and not breathing. Utilizing quick thinking to access the entirety of the scene, Barkheimer administered a vital dose of life saving medication to the citizen and provided aid until paramedics arrived and rushed the citizen to the hospital. Rowlett Firefighters confirmed that had the medication not been administered, the citizen would have perished.
