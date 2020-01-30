The Rowlett City Council discussed the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census during the Jan. 21 City Council work session and heard plans on how the Complete County Committee intends to promote participation in the Census.
The purpose of the Complete Count Committee (CCC) is to help develop key strategies to ensure an accurate Census count, promote awareness of the census and work with local organizations to spread the word.
“Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the Census is a count of every person living in the United States. It’s administered by the U.S. Census Bureau and taken every 10 years,” said Jeff Winget, CCC volunteer.
According to the presentation, there are currently 430 members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It’s important to know how many each of these members represents and can even change the boundaries where congressional lines are drawn in the future,” Winget said.
With the 2020 Census, Texas stands to gain up to three additional Congressional seats, according to the presentation.
“The Census is used to distribute over $675 billion in Federal funds annually. An undercount of just 1 percent could result in a $300 million loss per year over the next decade,” said Winget. “Those funds support our local community first responders, hospitals and community development initiatives. It also helps our government make informed decisions about our citizens from urban planning to consumer advocacy.”
In terms of privacy, private information is never published; information collected is used for statistical purposes only. Title 13 prevents sharing information with law enforcement, and Census Bureau employees are sworn to protect confidentiality; violating Title 13 is a serious crime, which can result in up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
For information on Rowlett’s Complete Count Committee, visit ci.rowlett.tx.us/1755/2020-Census-Complete-Count-Committee.
