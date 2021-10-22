The Rowlett City Council reviewed completed and underway projects under the city’s Capital Improvement Plan on Tuesday.
Fire Chief Neil Howard discussed how the city’s new public safety training center has been an asset to the department. Additionally, the recent opening of Fire Station 2 will help the fire department in response times and stay up to date on their technology, he said.
Howard said the fire department is currently preparing designs for the Sapphire Bay Fire and Police department station. Designs will take eight to 10 months. The station will be funded by 2021 election bond money.
The Parks and Recreation Department is currently working on a restroom installation at Lakeside Park. A $96,000 bid was set to install sewer lines. Installation is set to be complete by spring 2022.
Additionally, $87,675 was dedicated to repairing trails in floodplain areas, $57,396 was dedicated to the construction of a hockey rink at Katy Park and $114, 398 was dedicated to repairing erosion in Springfield Park.
Street repairs are underway between the intersection of Faulkner Drive and Thornhill Road and the intersection of Persimmon and Powell Roads. They are currently 65% complete and cost a total of $826,252.
Lake Highland Road construction will cost a total of $5,637,590 and is expected to take 580 days to complete.
Phase two construction on the Merritt Road Interconnector received $14 million in federal funding. Because an environmental study is required, construction cannot begin until July 2022.
“When you have federal funding, time is your payoff,” City Manager Brian Funderburk said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.