Rowlett public hearing on Lakeshore Village to continue Aug. 4

A public hearing was held during the July 21 Rowlett City Council meeting to consider a request Kevin Harrell, Skorburg Company, on behalf of property owner Brian Hiatt, Cornerstone Assembly of God, to rezone a property from single-family residential and limited office to planned development for single-family residential uses to develop the site with 99 single-family homes and two common area lots.
The 21.65-acre site is located on the west side of Dalrock Road, approximately 760 feet south of Schrade Road.
Munal Mauladad, director of Community Development, stated that the built environment within 200 feet of the property has an average dwelling unit size of about 2,123 square feet and a lot size of 10,696 square feet.
The proposed minimum dwelling unit size for this development is 1,500 square feet, a departure from the existing built environment.
According to the presentation, the applicant is proposing a planned development district with a base zoning of single family (SF-5) with a minimum lot size of 6,000 square feet and minimum dwelling unit square feet of 1,500.
“The future land use plan has two zoning designations or vision for the subject property. The property that flanks Dalrock Road based on the comprehensive plan recommends multifamily uses and then to the rear of that, it recommends low-density, single-family residential uses,” said Mauladad. “The proposed development, given the parameters that the applicant is proposing to develop the property with, is deemed as medium-density residential because it has lot sizes less than 7,000 square feet. The request does not propose a multifamily and it is not complementary to the future land use plan and the comprehensive plan.”
She noted that the future land use plan designates the property as low-density residential and multifamily uses.
Mauladad stated that the applicant is requesting several variances from the SF-5 district development standards, which include eliminating the secondary entryway requirement, and altering the dimensions of the primary entryway median requirement from 24 feet in width and 40 feet in depth to 12 feet in width and 76 feet in depth; increasing the maximum building height from 35 feet or two stories to 35 feet or 2.5 stories; decreasing the minimum rear yard setback from 25 feet to 10 feet; decreasing the right-of-way width from 60 feet to 50 feet; and eliminating the alley requirement and provide front-loaded garages.
According to the presentation, access along Dalrock Road is achieved by two points of ingress and egress, and both points are proposed to be constructed. The northern entry point will allow for ingress and egress both northbound and southbound, the southern entry point will only allow for right-in and right-out traffic.
Public notifications were sent out within the 200-foot legal notice area and 500-foot courtesy notice area. Within 200-feet staff received nine responses in opposition and one in favor. Within 500 feet staff received seven responses in opposition and one in favor.
At the June 23 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting the commissioners unanimously recommended denial of the zoning request; therefore, a three-fourths City Council vote is required for approval of the proposed request.
Staff recommended denial of the request to rezone the property as the proposed development and associated variances are not compatible with the built environment or the future land use plan. The proposed PD request does not meet the intent of the Rowlett Development Code Planned Development Zoning District.
According to the presentation, the proposal does not integrate innovative uses or development standards resulting in a better quality development, would allow for a neighborhood more dense than surrounding developed neighborhoods contrary to the future land use plan, and leave a remnant parcel of SF-10 zoning with significant impediments to develop under that zoning.
Adam Buczek with the Skorburg Company went over some details of the proposed development – Lakeshore Village. He noted they’ve also done several other developments in Rowlett including Manors on Miller.
“This (Manors on Miller) is the most similar one that we’ve done that we are hoping to emulate for the Lakeshore Village project,” he said. “We saw a property that had a beautiful open space at the front entrance, looks fantastic, and we want to preserve that natural beauty with the mature trees. We’ve incorporated that same idea into this proposal tonight, but Manors on Miller is about 8.5 acres, 39 lots. We built close to the $400,000 on 50 feet by 115 feet lots, which is similar to what we are asking – a little smaller than what we are proposing tonight.”
“We are working with the Cornerstone Church of Rowlett to create a long-lasting, high-quality community just like we’ve done with these other ones,” Buczek added. “It’s a logical transition between the peninsula and these other more intense uses and the (fire) training facility and the existing age-restricted multifamily.”
He stated that they are “more than happy to match Manors on Miller” and “happy to commit to a 1,850-square feet minimum square foot house size.”
Buczek addressed some concerns that had been brought up residents in past meetings.
“For the concerns about the value, the city knows our quality that Windsor Homes built. We’re proven in the city. You have a great idea now having the privilege to do four-five projects in the community,” he said.
He added that they would also be happy to install a 5-foot wide sidewalk on Dalrock to meet the RDC requirement.
“Access to the 2.9 acres that would remain O-1, as pointed out by staff, was reviewed and accepted by the fire marshal,” he said. “The traffic pattern, egress and ingress, it is not included in our proposed single-family because the church wants to keep this land for its expansion plans. That was driven by the church; they have plans for that property.”
Buczek also clarified that they’re building two-story homes, not 2.5.
Since a super majority vote is required to approve this item council had to stop the meeting and recess this public hearing to be reopened at the Aug. 4 meeting because two council members had to exit the meeting, one for health reasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.