On April 27, Go.Verizon.com released its “The Best Small Cities to Start a Small Business” report. In that report Rowlett is ranked as the #44 best small city for small businesses in the US.

Go.Verizon.com examines six metrics to determine the ranking that include:

  • Education level of the local workforce
  • In-city commute times
  • Income per capita
  • Broadband access
  • Availability of SBA loans
  • Overall tax friendliness

“All of the small cities who made our ranking are leaders whom other small cities can look to for inspiration,” Tarantino said.

Michael Gallops, president/CEO of the Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center said, “It was exciting to receive the news that Rowlett has been recognized like this and we are grateful for it, but we aren’t surprised. We know Rowlett is a great place for any business. We have everything a business needs to be successful and we’re proud of it.”

According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses are more than 99% of all businesses in the US, employ nearly half of the nation’s private workforce, and create more new jobs than large businesses combined.

