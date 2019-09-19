Rowlett recognizes Army veteran Jim “BA” Adams

During Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council meeting six-year Rowlett resident and Army veteran Jim “BA” Adams was recognized for his service and sacrifice.
The veteran recognition program started in 2017 as a collaboration between the city and Third Watch Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LE MC) – a brotherhood of police, firefighters and military, both current and honorably retired, that share the common goal of assisting and recognizing veterans, instituted this program in order to show appreciation to those members in the community who have dedicated their time in service to the nation.
Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 and served as a Sargent E5 in Vietnam stationed with the 47th Infantry Scout Dog Platoon, and later with the 101st Airborne Division. While in Vietnam, he received several services, combat awards and accommodations including the Purple Heart.
“His dog Fritz, a 120-pound German Shepherd, was killed in action in October 1969 when he thwarted an ambush and saved several lives. Jim stated he couldn’t find another dog he trusted enough to work with so he transferred and became a door gunner to finish out his tour,” said Chris Kizziar, Veterans Resource & Outreach Center (VROC).
After completing active duty Adams served in the reserves for four years.
He went on to work in various fields, and as a customer service manager with American Airlines he served on the C.A.R.E. T.E.A.M. as part of its first responders for crash victims. During 9/11, Adams was involved in coordinating various arrangements for the families.
He now serves as a chaplain for the Third Watch LEMC and is an active participant in many social and political activities. He was a member of the second Rowlett City Academy, the 44th class of the Rowlett Citizens Police Academy, and an original member of the Rowlett Toastmasters.
Adams is also a licensed / ordained minister, where he is committed to families within the community. He serves as Chaplin with Baylor Scott & White through the lifeline chaplaincy of Church of Christ and is a graduate of Southwestern Christian College with an associate degree in biblical education.
Adams was presented with a proclamation by Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian and gifted a hand-stitched quilt from Quilts of Valor.
