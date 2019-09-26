Rowlett recognizes their IT department

The Rowlett City Council recognized their IT department as part of National IT Professional Day, which is Sept. 17. Pictured are members of the city’s IT department with Councilman Brownie Sherrill (far right).

 Photo courtesy of City of Rowlett

During the Sept. 17 Rowlett City Council meeting the council took a moment to recognize the hard work and dedication of the city’s information technology (IT) team as part of IT Professionals Day, which was observed on Sept. 17.

Councilman Brownie Sherrill, who is a retired IT professional, led the presentation.

The observance of IT Professionals Day began in 2015 to increase awareness of the IT field and recognize those who keep the data system, networks, hardware and software up and running.

“Rowlett’s IT staff is a group of dedicated technology experts who, though virtually invisible, touch all aspect of the organization and ensure our users stay connected and productive,” said Sherrill. “Without this fantastic group of individuals working collaboratively and keeping us all connected, we would not be able to conduct the city’s business and achieve our mission of providing the services that our citizens expect and deserve. Rowlett is on the water and our IT team keeps it on the move.”

National IT Professionals Day is honored on the third Tuesday in September each year.

