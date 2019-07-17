Rowlett recognizes two officers

Two Rowlett Police officers were recognized Tuesday night at Veterans Park in downtown as part of the city’s bimonthly veterans recognition ceremony – Officers Jimmie Graves and Tim Hardman.
This was the first veterans recognition to take place at Veterans Park since the recognition program began.
The veteran recognition program started in 2017 as a collaboration between the city and Third Watch Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LE MC) – a brotherhood of police, firefighters and military, both current and honorably retired, that share the common goal of assisting and recognizing veterans, instituted this program in order to show appreciation to those members in the community who have dedicated their time in service to the nation.
Since the inception of this program the ceremony has grown to include participation by the Resource and Outreach Committee (VROC), Lori Albers-Coates with Quilts of Valor, Disabled American Veterans, The Lake Ray Hubbard Detachment of the Marine Corps League, John Salerno and the M.A.D. Radio show, and the 99 Percent Radio Network, said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian.
Graves has been a police officer for 21 years and began his law enforcement career with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department as a jailer.
He’s also served with the Dallas Police Department, DART Police, and has been with Rowlett PD for six years.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force right out of high school, served active duty for seven and half years and 22 and half years in Air Force Reserves, retiring in 2017.
Hardman has been with the Rowlett PD for 14 years. He served over 25 years with the U.S. Army and the Texas Army National Guard and obtained the rank of Command Sergeant Major.
Both men were presented with a proclamation and a hand-crafted quilt from Quilts of Valor.
The ceremony also included the dedication of the new Veterans Memorial art piece, titled “Synergy,” by sculptor Gary Lee Price.
“A large component of the commission’s effort has centered around Rowlett’s public art program. The goal of the public art program has been to create a unique environment throughout the city that emphasizes what the citizens of Rowlett consider important,” said Deborah Crosby, vice chair of the Arts and Humanities Commission. “Naturally, Veterans Park was identified early on as an obvious location for a sculpture to be placed. The challenge became finding a piece that represent all the branches of the military in a unique, yet unifying manner without overshadowing the most important aspect of military service – the individual sacrifice.”
The new art piece is a bronze sculpture of six hands interlocking. These six hands embody the true strength and bravery of all five branches of the military, the sixth hand honors veterans for their sacrifice and service.
