The city of Rowlett announced plans to reopen limited public access to certain facilities in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order and Open Texas plan.
Facilities will be reopened in phases to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community while still allowing residents, businesses and visitors to conduct in-person business with the city.
The city is following guidance and best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by performing enhanced cleanings of high-touch areas and has put safety measures in place in all buildings such as sneeze guards at countertops to protect employees and the public; making hand sanitizer stations available; floor decals to assist staff and customers with proper social distancing; monitoring occupancy levels; and regularly wipe down and disinfect frequently used surfaces.
All visitors are asked to wear a face covering for health and safety while inside city buildings. If visitors do not have a face covering, one will be provided.
Playgrounds and Scentral Bark Dog Park opened on May 23, but restrooms and drinking fountains remain closed, as well as Kids Kingdom.
The Rowlett Public Library reopened Tuesday. The hours are 2-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and curbside service from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. There will be no programs or classes at this time, and there’s a limit of 25 visitors at a time.
“We would ask the patrons not to stay longer than 30 minutes so we can make sure that we get people in and out,” said Deputy City Manager Paul Stevens during the May 22 special City Council meeting.
Additionally, a member of the circulation team will be available 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday to answer calls to complete digital access library cards, preparing curbside request forms and answer questions.
Reference librarians will provide “roving reference” in the library with an iPad to assist patrons. Public computers and catalog iPads are currently unavailable.
Other openings by date are as follows:
Opening June 1 (open regular hours unless otherwise indicated)
City Hall
Lobby limited to five visitors at a time.
Meetings held by appointment only. Use the Staff Directory to find contact information for your party, or call 972-412-6100.
Utility Payment Office
Entry limited to the east door.
Customers are encouraged to continue use of online and phone utility bill payment options.
Animal Services
Limited to one visitor at a time.
Rowlett Community Centre
Open Monday – Friday 7 a.m. -6 p.m.
Gym opens at 25 percent occupancy to members only in 45-minute time slots, reservations required (972-412-6170).
Pickleball courts open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in 45-minute time slots, reservations required.
Reservations open to members only until the facility opens at full capacity.
Patrons are required to provide and wear face coverings and disposable gloves.
Restrooms open, lockers and showers remain closed.
Senior programs and fitness classes remain closed. All others may be conducted at 25 percent capacity.
Parks and Recreation Programming
Preschool - adult programming resumes at 25 percent capacity.
Athletics practice fields open – one parent per participant in attendance.
Concession stands remain closed.
Community Development, public works and human resources will be opened as well.
Opening June 8
Swim Lessons at the Wet Zone
Limited to five participants.
Park remains closed for all other activities.
Opening June 15
Youth sports associations may resume outdoor games and league play.
To find out more information on city facility openings, visit ci.rowlett.tx.us.
