The Rowlett City Council unanimously declared masks optional in all city facilities on May 18 and discussed the city’s June reopening plan.
While Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate did not go into effect until May 21, Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian wanted to lift the local mandate sooner.
There was a 50/50 split in citizen comments between wanting masks to be optional with a full city reopening and wanting to require proof of vaccination before allowing a citizen to enter a city facility without a mask.
“We are no longer allowed to require masks in public facilities,” Dana-Bashian said. “With the CDC guidelines released Friday in regard to masks for vaccinated folks. I’m ready to make masks optional immediately. I don’t want to wait until May 21. I want to make it optional immediately.”
Masks will be provided for those who want to wear a mask indoors.
“Just like everything else with this pandemic, let’s have grace for all of those who make their own decisions,” Dana-Bashian said.
As part of the June reopening plan, the Rowlett Community Center will open at 100% capacity with an elimination of the reservation system. Volleyball and basketball leagues will be offered with strict guidelines. Indoor facility reservations will open up to 75% while outdoor facility reservations will resume to 100% capacity. The Rowlett Community Centre will also resume normal programming and events for all ages.
The Rowlett Public Library will resume full occupancy, and the furniture previously removed due to COVID-19 will be replaced. In person programming will resume including summer reading programs starting June 8.
The Wet Zone water park will open as normal on June 7 with swim lessons and private parties. Prepackaged items will still be offered at Hailey’s Hut.
In addition to reopening city facilities, the city council opened their meetings to in person, public meetings.
