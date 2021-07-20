Rowlett resident Sammy Lou Campbell, 12, extended her summer book and food drive through the end of August.
Sammy runs the book drive with her parents, Heath and Maryann Campbell and aunt, Susan Urrutia. Residents can bring new or gently used books to Sammy Lou’s Home Cooking and Barbecue off Dalrock Road. For every book donated, Sammy Lou’s purchases one can of food to donate to the Helping Hands Food Pantry with the book.
“There's a little bit of a process for the parents to fill out and get the food they need. I would see their kids just hanging out,” Urrutia said “I think it's a really neat thing that they get to not only have books that can keep them entertained while their parents go through the process, but they can actually keep the book and take it home. Some of these kids don't have a lot of books at home unfortunately.”
The annual book drive started in 2018 when Sammy Lou’s first opened. The owner, Heath and his sister, Urrutia, were brainstorming ways to give to the community.
“We were kind of thinking of a canned food drive or something like that,” Urrutia said. “Then we realized with his space being so limited that would be really hard to have a collection of such bulky items.”
When they asked Sammy for her opinion, she suggested a book drive.
“I think it's important because not a lot of kids get to have the same things as every other kid,” Sammy said.
Urrutia said after further brainstorming, they were able to marry the idea of a book drive with a food drive by having the restaurant donate a can of food for each book donated. Delivering both food and books would help feed families in need while allowing present children have something to read and take home with them.
Sammy Lou’s is currently accepting all types of children's books and genres from children’s picture books to teen novels.
“All kids should have the right to read and to pick a subject matter they want to read about,” Heath said.
