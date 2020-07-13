The U.S. Military Academy recently announced the Cadet Summer Training key leadership positions.
Cadets will lead military training and oversee Reception-Day operations for the Class of 2024 where more than 1,220 cadet candidates will report to West Point in three staggered arrivals from July 12-14.
“During their last three years at West Point, these cadets have demonstrated strong character and tremendous leadership potential. They have exemplified our values of Duty, Honor, and Country, and this summer I look forward to seeing their positive impact,” said Brig. Gen. Curtis Buzzard, commandant of cadets.
- Cadet Basic Training Commander – Evan Walker, Co.H2, Rowlett, Texas.
- Cadet Basic Training Command Sergeant Major - Leighton Mcalpin, Co. E1, Buffalo, Minn.
- Cadet Field Training Commander - Tyler Shekleton, Co. F1, Springfield, Ill.
- Cadet Field Training Command Sergeant Major - Nicholas Mcdonald, Co.H1, Arvada, Colo.
- Air Assault Commander - Daniel Muncaster , Co. A3, Crest Hill, Ill.
- Summer Garrison Regiment One Commander - Annie Brock, Co. H4, Nashport, Ohio
- Summer Garrison Regiment One Command Sergeant Major - Hunter Ray, Co. B2, Skiatook, Okla.
- Summer Garrison Regiment Two Commander - Isaac Nawa, Co. D1, Reading, Pa.
- Summer Garrison Regiment Two Command Sergeant Major - Collin Hahn, Co. D4, Chesterfield, Va.
Military training will be conducted under the highest standards of safety that include facial coverings, social distancing, and COVID-19 testing in order to safeguard the health and welfare of all cadet candidates, families, and community members.
Drills are conducted to simulate the physical and mental challenges cadets will face when they become officers in the U.S. Army where they will be leading in a COVID-19 environment. Realistic training has inherent risks and the safety and welfare of the entire West Point community is the academy’s top priority.
Training opportunities for the cadets include infantry operations, artillery firing, weapons training, aviation operations, military engineering projects, training in field communications, demolitions, and survival skills techniques.
About West Point
The U. S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America's first college of engineering and continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country. Its mission remains constant—to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the U. S. Army. For more information, go to www.westpoint.edu.
