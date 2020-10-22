Rowlett resident Shannon Weishuhn donated bone marrow 16 years ago and was able to help Pennsylvanian Jonathan Dodson beat leukemia.
Be the Match is an organization that has helped thousands of people diagnosed with various cancers, including leukemia and lymphoma. For the last 30 years, Be the Match has reached out to potential donors to continue their mission of saving lives through its marrow registry. While out with a friend, she noticed a kiosk for donating bone marrow and becoming registered in the national directory.
“The draw there was just an opportunity to be able to help in some way, and I got more information about it,” she said. “I was excited about the possibility of being able to be a bone marrow donor. I remember walking away from that really praying and hoping that it would be able to turn into an opportunity to actually donate.”
In 2004 Weishuhn received a call about being a potential match in the preliminary for 19-year-old Jonathan Dodson in Pennsylvania. During the process there were additional samples needed in order to determine a more legitimate match. In order for a stem cell transplant to be successful, the sample had to be almost twin-like and confident in being matched.
“That was the easiest yes I ever said. I would just really encourage people to just sign up and join that registry and anticipate that call as well and have the opportunity to be able to do something that could be potentially dying from a blood disorder,” Weishuhn said. “I would love to have people have that same experience as I did. That was the biggest honor to be able to do something like that for someone.”
It wasn’t until recently that Weishuhn and Dodson were able to meet due to the gratitude of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” producers. Since the donation 16 years ago, Dodson was able to beat leukemia with Weishuhn’s donation and is currently a nurse at an ICU in Kimmel Township, Pennsylvania. There had been little chance of survival after relapsing three times during Dodson’s period with leukemia before he decided to have a donor transplant.
“We had never spoken at all until meeting on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, but two years ago he did send a beautiful letter of thanks,” Weishuhn said. “I didn’t know until the show that he had always wanted to meet, and then we talked after. We’ve talked on the phone since then and shared more stories.”
On national television, Weishuhn was finally able to meet the person she donated bone marrow to, and Dodson was able to thank the person who saved his life. Weishuhn has continued to encourage others to join the Be the Match registry so they can have the chance to leave an impact on someone who needs their efforts.
“Every single person that signs up and joins that registry increases everyone's odds to be able to find the match. That’s the key,” Weishuhn said. “The more people join that registry the stronger the registry is, and the better the chances for someone out there has this as their last result and be a life saving effort for them.”
