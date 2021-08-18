Rowlett resident Abril Anguiano is scheduled to have her next mixed martial arts fight on Sept. 10 in Miami, Florida.
Anguiano is a crosswalk officer at Dorsey Elementary for the Rowlett Police Department. Each afternoon she helps parents and students safely cross Dexham Road.
“After COVID, I had to look for a job because the fight was held off, and I stumbled upon this,” Anguiano said. “There was an opening. I applied, and I got it.”
When she is not working with Rowlett PD, she trains at the War Room in Fort Worth. Anguiano began training for MMA at age 19.
“I was born with it,” Anguiano said. “There is no certain decision that made me go into it now or when I was young. I kind of always saw myself – even when I was 7 years old – one day doing something big.”
She has been with the War Room for three years. She started her training at The Gym in Arlington but switched after meeting her current coach, Steven Wright.
“I decided to drop out of college, and I hadn't walked into a gym yet,” Anguiano said. “Something in my heart told me that's what I'm doing. Since I've walked into a gym, I've been feeling like I'm the greatest at it already. I just felt right at home.”
Wright said he met Anguiano by accident. He was asked to help fill in for another coach training children in MMA. Anguiano came in a couple hours early to shadow box, and Wright trained with her.
“I told her who I was and how I worked with female fighters like Montana de la Rosa,” he said. “She's a good athlete and picked it up really quick. We're undefeated as an amateur and undefeated as a pro.”
Anguiano said growing up around her cousins and her brother, she would often rough house and playfully fight with them. Anguiano also took Judo classes as a child.
“It helps a little bit,” she said about her Judo classes. “I've become more of a striker, but you never forget the skills you have like a takedown.”
Anguiano trains Mondays through Fridays practicing Muay Thai, wrestling and Jujitsu throughout the day.
“In MMA, you have to be best at everything,” she said. “You have to have your ground and wrestling settled before you strike. You have to be ready for what the other person's going to bring. I tailor to my style, the way I want to fight. I focus on bettering myself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.