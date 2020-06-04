Rowlett resident to participate in NASA virtual summer camp

Incoming Sachse High School senior Iliana Aguilar of Rowlett received a special invitation from the NASA Johnson Space Center. The 17-year-old was selected to partake in the first-ever five-day NASA High School Aerospace Scholars gamified virtual summer camp.
According to NASA’s website, this experience begins with a 16-week online interactive course on NASA activities related to space exploration, Earth science, technology, mathematics and aeronautics. Students complete design challenges including 3D drawings, science quizzes, discussion posts, technology writings and monthly webinars with NASA scientists and engineers. The highest achieving students are invited to participate in this summer program.
Aguilar’s road to NASA began at the end of her sophomore year following a program she did with Girl Scouts called The Shoulders of Giants; a summer biomedical engineering experience. She enjoyed it so much she asked her mother to find more engineering camps for her.
Her mother did just that and found her the NASA High School Aerospace Scholars program. The application process was long and demanding but her mother had faith in her ability.
Aguilar not only had to write a 500-word essay, she needed a recommendation letter from a state representative as well as a teacher recommendation.
"I think that was the first time that I really applied for something that hard that called for that much work,” she said.
The work paid off and she got the good news via email while at lunch, prior to spring break.
"I was shocked and I was just proud of myself. I was really happy that I got the opportunity to learn about something that I'm really interested in,” she said.
Aguilar starts her weeklong virtual camp experience in July.
"I'm looking forward to talking to other kids that went through this process,” she said. "This was such hard work that I'm really looking forward to meeting other students who have the same mentality that I have of 'I'm going to work hard to get where I want to go' and I'm just looking forward to working with them."
With both parents working for Garland ISD, Aguilar grew up loving school and said she misses not being in school but looks forward to senior year and finishing high school strong.
Aguilar said she’s looked at colleges both in and out of state, but her dream school is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She added that after visiting the campus she fell in love with MIT.
Aguilar has plans to go into engineering, which path she takes may vary but currently she would love to work for NASA.
"NASA isn't just space. There are a lot of things that NASA has contributed to normal life, like sneakers,” she said. “NASA is more than just a space company, it's for everything."
