Holly Heatly of Rowlett is among 31 American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) volunteers who has the honor of joining 100 female high school seniors July 20-27 in Washington, D.C. for the 73rd American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation. As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding teenage girls, known as “senators,” are selected to represent their respective state at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country.
ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.
Heatly was selected to be on the ALA Girls Nation staff because of her exemplary service to her community and the American Legion Auxiliary.
A key component of the ALA Girls Nation program involves mock senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests. Other activities on the agenda include a planned visit to the White House, a meeting with state senators on Capitol Hill, a community service project for U.S. VETS, a visit to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony, and a tour of the D.C. monuments.
“ALA Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation’s future leaders to learn about the inner workings of the federal government before they are of voting age,” said Norma Tramm, ALA Girls Nation Committee chairman. “After attending their local ALA Girls State program and then ALA Girls Nation, the girls return home ready to be engaged citizens at all levels of government.”
Tramm, along with Heatly and other ALA volunteer leaders at the conference encourage the students to continue their community service after ALA Girls Nation by becoming members of the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as leaders in their communities.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) helps to advance the mission of The American Legion. With more than 600,000 members, it is one of the nation’s most prominent supporters of veterans, military, and their families. ALA members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $1 billion each year. From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944 to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, The American Legion Family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. To learn more and get involved, visit ALAforVeterans.org/ALA-Girls-Nation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.