A public hearing was held during the July 23 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting for a request made by Richard Buquet with Habitat for Humanity to rezone a 2.63-acre site for a proposed pocket community geared toward veterans. The property, owned by Amy and Austin Entrop, is located at 8700 Dalrock Road in Rowlett.
Planning Manager Daniel Acevedo said the rectangular lot is located generally between Sawgrass Lane and Pheasant Run Drive and is only accessible via a 35-foot ingress egress fire and utility easement connecting to Pheasant Run Drive off site, and directly adjacent to an alley.
The proposed development is for 18 single-family residential lots and one community center with a 50-foot right-of-way throughout, landscape screening along the alley, continuous hedge row and ornamental trees at 30 feet on center to be owned and maintained by the homeowners association (HOA).
The developer would like to waive the requirements for entryway landscaping, alleys and garages; right-of-way and utilities stubbed to adjacent property line along the southeast; 3,000 square foot minimum lot size, and 8.5 units per acre.
The minimum dwelling size is 1,000 square feet with vinyl siding as the primary façade material on two- and three-bedroom homes, with a maximum height of one story.
“While the proposed land use is compatible with the surrounding neighborhood from a single-family residential use perspective, the proposed zoning of planned development district for single-family residential (SF-5) uses with the lot reduction to 3,000 square feet is not compatible with the surrounding zoning of the single-family residential (SF-8) district,” Acevedo said.
Looking at the Comprehensive Plan, he said the Future Land Use Plan (FLUP) designates the subject property for low-density residential. The Comprehensive Plan defines low-density residential as land uses that include homes located on 7,000- to 20,000-square-foot lots.
The proposed PD at 3,000 square feet per lot is in conflict with the Future Land Use Plan as it would be classified as medium-density residential.
“The proposed zoning request does meet the goal of the Comprehensive Plan to provide housing that supports various lifestyles and population demographic within the community that we don’t currently have,” Acevedo said.
Public notices were sent out on July 8 within 200 feet and 500 feet, and as of July 22, 16 responses in 200-foot radius were in opposition and none in favor. Within the 500-foot notice, staff received 13 responses in opposition and none in favor.
“At this time we’ve exceeded the 20 percent requirement, so in order for City Council to approve this proposal would require a super majority vote of the City Council,” Acevedo said.
“The city’s strategic plan values the necessity for a diverse housing stock catering to a myriad of niches. Although the proposed zoning is not consistent with the existing zoning pattern, the single-family use is,” he added. “The proposed request, if approved, would offer our veterans affordable housing options via this Habitat for Humanity program.”
City staff did not offer a recommendation either way.
Residents came out to voice their support or opposition for this rezoning request. Those in opposition didn’t believe the location would be appropriate for this particular project, citing space and lack of access to public transportation.
The committee unanimously voted to not recommend the rezoning request to City Council.
