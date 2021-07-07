Rowlett residents spoke against the development of public trails behind the Lakefront single-family homes on Tuesday.
Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said the deputy city manager is organizing multiple ways to get input from residents on the trail discussion through July. The determination of when and how those sessions will be held will be made available next week on the city’s social media.
“We really want you to be involved in those sessions,” Dana-Bashian said.
Rowlett resident Logan Aduddell said after living in Rowlett for a year, he had nothing but issues with the parkland area behind his house with noise complaints, issues of privacy and retaliation from one of the residents after filing a noise complaint with the police.
“I think putting a trail back there and allowing more people to come back there is going to create a lot more issues,” Aduddell said. “I’m completely against trails going behind single-family homes for the right of the privacy and security of families.”
Rowlett resident Deborah Schinder thanked the council for proactively scheduling meetings to get input on the proposed trails.
“We oppose the encroachment, any encroachment on the lakefront property owners,” she said.
Schinder said the members of the neighborhood put together a petition to oppose the development of trails as well. Schinder raised awareness of possible noise concerns worsening as well as crime and environmental impact if public trails are installed behind the homes.
“We do want to make clear that we are not ‘anti-trail’,” Schinder said. “We are only asking that you do not build trails behind the single-family homes. We recognize the value of walking trails outdoors, and we support trails in parks and other public spaces.”
Rowlett resident Charlie Riley presented the first petition from Rowlett residents opposing the development of trails behind any single-family housing in the city or on any take line areas.
