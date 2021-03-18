This year, the city of Rowlett is bringing its Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’ to the residents.
Families can register to have their home “egged’ by the city’s staff. City staff will deliver the eggs on March 27, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The eggs will contain both candy and small toys. The city will only deliver eggs to Rowlett residents. Employees will be wearing personal protective equipment when delivering the eggs.
For more information contact aacoba@rowlett.com, call 972-412-6151 or visit signupgenius.com/go/5080545a4ae2ea1f49-easter for more information.
Lunch on the Lawn
The city of Rowlett will be hosting Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through April 19 in the Village of Rowlett Downtown, 4000 Main St.
Residents are encouraged to visit local food truck vendors.
Visit Rowlett.com/parksandrec for more information.
GISD asks for input
Garland ISD is exploring the possibility of offering a full virtual school for students in grades 3-12 to serve the needs of its students. Parents are asked to complete this survey by March 26: surveymonkey.com/r/VirtualSchoolFamilySurvey.
Short-term housing assistance
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) offers a host of short-term emergency housing assistance programs to provide individuals and households negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with rental, mortgage, and utility (water/sewage) assistance.
Each of the programs are unique in the type of assistance covered, eligibility requirements, guidelines and funding sources.
DCHHS has launched an updated website detailing each program, all in one place.
Visit dallascounty.org/.../housing.../ehap-landing.php for more information and to apply for available assistance. Those with specific questions or who need pre-application assistance may contact the DCHHS team at 214-819-1968 or EHAP_DCHHS@dallascounty.org.
