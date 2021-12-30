25 Years of Service
On December 30, the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will celebrate 25 years of providing commuter rail service across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
The TRE debuted on December 30, 1996. Operating between what is now EBJ Union Station and South Irving Station, the 10-mile commuter rail line served over 4,000 riders during its first day of operation.
Five years later, on December 3, 2001, the TRE realized its full vision stretching from Union Station to the Fort Worth T&P Station by Downtown Fort Worth. The TRE became a commuter rail system that serves the needs of all residents across North Texas.
As part of the celebration, the TRE is offering riders the opportunity to win 25 days of free rides. Participants who share their fondest TRE memories have a chance to win 25 regional day passes. Entries will be accepted through January 2, 2022 at www.trinityrailwayexpress.org.
To help those in need
During the winter, homeless individuals are more likely to be exposed to the elements of the outdoors. The most requested resources are clothing, housing, food, and similar necessities. The facilities listed below offer and are not limited to homeless individuals.
The Rowlett Police Department’s “Our Calling” app helps locate resources on the spot such as pantries, shelter, medical care, churches, addictions treatment, rehabilitation and hotlines. The app has over 200 local resources in the DFW area. If there is a homeless individual in need, residents can report it to Our Calling, and they will schedule a team to help assist the individual(s).
Homeless outreach organizations include the Dallas Housing Authority, Housing Crisis Center Dallas, The Well Dallas, Veterans Resource & Outreach Center Rowlett, Life Message Rowlett and Rockwall Helping Hands.
Closures
The city of Rowlett will be closed for the New Year holiday.
City offices will close Dec. 31, the library will close Jan. 1-2 and will reopen Jan. 3.
Emergency services and trash collection will still operate as normal.
