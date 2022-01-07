City Council elections coming
The election for Rowlett City Council will be held on May 7, 2022.
Open positions on the ballot are mayor and councilmembers places 2, 4 and 6. Filing dates start 8 a.m. Jan. 19 and end 5 p.m. Feb 18.
Candidates for the 2022 election have not yet been verified by the city.
In order to vote in the May 7, 2022 election, original registrations and updates to names/addresses must be completed by April 7, 2022.
Tree disposal
Rowlett is offering to collect residents’ Christmas trees through its solid waste services.
Christmas trees may be placed out for pickup by FCC on normal trash collection days. Residents are encouraged to remove all decorations. Trees that are seven feet or shorter can be placed by residents’ polycarts. Taller trees must go out front with residents’ bulk trash.
Applications open
The Rowlett City Council is now accepting applications for residents to serve on the ad hoc Bond Committee.
Application is Jan. 28.
Interviews will begin between 5:30 -9:30 p.m. Feb. 3 or Feb. 5 depending on number of applications received.
Appointments will take place Feb. 15, and meetings begin the week of Feb. 21.
Schedule released
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit released its new bus schedule on Monday.
Rowlett residents can view the new schedule at www.dart.org/schedules/schedules2022.asp?zeon=bus. The new schedule is slated to be implemented Jan. 24.
