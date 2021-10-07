Tricks and Treats
The city of Rowlett will host their annual Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Rowlett Community Center.
The event will be a drive-through where the trunks will be lined up around the Rowlett Community Centre and Wet Zone, and visitors will be able to have candy handed to them while in their cars.
Residents participating in the costume contest will submit a picture via Facebook or Instagram direct messaging by 8 p.m. The city will announce the winner of each category by 8:30 p.m.
West Nile nullified
A mosquito testing positive for the West Nile Virus was discovered in Rowlett’s north east quadrant on Tuesday. As a result, Dallas County’s planned ground spraying of the general area will take place until the virus is mitigated.
Residents can refer to the map on the city’s website to ascertain if they are in the affected area. Residents who do live in the affected area are encouraged to stay indoors and avoid contact with the insecticide.
Dallas County Health officials are working with the City of Rowlett to minimize the risk of residents contracting mosquito borne diseases through education, inspections and abatement activities. Residents are urged to inspect their own property for standing water such as clogged roof gutters, potted plants, birdbaths, French drains or other containers that may catch and hold water for several days.
Free Mosquito Dunks are available while supplies last to Rowlett residents who present a current utility bill or ID between 8a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Community Development, 5702 Rowlett Rd.
Wheels of hope
Garland ISD will host its annual Wheels of Hope Car Show and Extravaganza in the historic Downtown Garland Square.
Wheels of Hope is the area's largest car show for a cause, with proceeds benefiting the Hope Clinic—a nonprofit offering medical services to those dealing with financial hardships.
In addition to 26 categories of cars and trucks, this event will feature decorations, live entertainment and art exhibits from Garland ISD students.
Wheels of Hope admission is free for spectators and $25 to enter a vehicle.
