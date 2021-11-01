Evidence of excellence
Evidence of Excellence was awarded to the high school College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) Administrators on Tuesday. The district predicts over 81% of the 2021 class will be college and career ready because of the programs put together by administrators. Programs were put in place during a pandemic with fewer than half their students in person. According to the district, every high school earned an A for CCMR.
Lane closures
Starting Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation will close lanes on the eastbound I-30 Lake Ray Hubbard bridge from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road.
The closures, which are expected to continue for six weeks, will provide room for crews to start expanding the I-30 bridge and eventually connect to a new frontage road bridge under construction.
Drivers can expect daily one-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and nightly two-lane closures as needed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
This work is part of the $142 million project to build new frontage road bridges across the lake from Bass Pro to Dalrock, and rebuild the Dalrock interchange.
Trunk or treat
Residents are invited to a drive-thru style trunk or treat event on Oct. 30.
Trunks will be lined up around the Rowlett Community Centre and Wet Zone. All attendees will be able to get some candy handed to them while in their cars.
The city will also host a costume contest. Participants will need to submit a picture via Facebook or Instagram direct messaging by 8 p.m., and the city will announce the winner of each category by 8:30 p.m. Costume contest age categories will be 0 to 4, 5 to 9 and 10 and older.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.