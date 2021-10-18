Applications open
Families with students in kindergarten through sixth grade can apply for the ICON Virtual School program beginning Monday. The online application form is open on students’ Skyward Family Access account and will be open until Oct. 15.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade who were enrolled in face-to-face learning for at least 50% of the 2020-21 school year and are currently in good standing with 90% or better attendance are eligible for ICON. Students who are medically fragile are also eligible for the online program. Students must have had a 70% or above in core classes in the 2020-21 school year and passed STAAR and EOC tests in the 2020-21 school year.
The ICON Virtual School program does not currently have a start date.
Because current state guidelines differ from previous guidelines, an application for the ICON Virtual School program will be required for all interested students, regardless of their previous application status.
ICON will be its own campus, and students will lose their prior seats to be assigned to ICON. If a family decides to return to face-to-face learning, they will have to go through the choice process again.
Police address domestic violence
The Rowlett Police Department is scheduled to hold a purple conference on 10a.m. to 12:30p.m. Oct. 23 at Freedom Place Church.
Purple Conference is an event where women share their stories of freedom from domestic abuse.
Rowlett PD said they want to create a more proactive community through awareness of domestic abuse by educating residents and providing community resources and care for domestic violence survivors.
Residents will have an opportunity to learn more about domestic abuse and find out how to help. The event is free to the public and is open to men and women.
Personnel from the Rowlett Police Department will also be guest speaking.
Residents can register to attend at https://www.freedomplace.tv/purple.
Digital disposal
Keep Rowlett Beautiful and Life Message will host a throw away event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Rowlett High School.
Residents will be able to get rid of old electronics in an environmentally safe manner. Document shredding is also offered, 3 boxes will be free, additional boxes for disposal will cost $5 each.
